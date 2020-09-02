KGF star Yash reveals the name of his baby boy with an adorable video

Actor Yash and wife Radhika Pandit welcomed their second child in October 2019. Now, almost after a year the couple has revealed the name of their baby boy through an adorable video.

Recently, there were rumours and speculations around the name of the baby of the most popular couple of the Kannada film industry. The actor shared a beautiful video from the naming ceremony of their son and revealed that they have named him ‘Yatharv’. “The one who completes us,” Yash captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash) on Aug 31, 2020 at 9:32pm PDT

Later on Yash shared a picture form the ceremony and explianed the meaning of the name. "Happy to see that all of u liked the name 'YATHARV'. For all of u asking for the meaning it means 'Complete'. We have coined this name as a combination of our names YR and Ayra! Special mention to our dear music director @ravibasrur who has yet again gifted us with a lovely song, @santhoshvenkysinger who has sung so beautifully and #Narthan who has penned the lyrics with so much love," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Happy to see that all of u liked the name 'YATHARV' For all of u asking for the meaning it means 'Complete' We have coined this name as a combination of our names YR and Ayra! Special mention to our dear music director @ravibasrur who has yet again gifted us with a lovely song, @santhoshvenkysinger who has sung so beautifully and #Narthan who has penned the lyrics with so much love ????

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash) on Sep 1, 2020 at 2:39am PDT

In April this year Radhika Pandit shared the first picture of their son with a cute message. “Presenting the apple of my eye, the rainbow of our family… and sure to be Mama's boy our lil Junior. Do give him all your love and blessings!!," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Presenting the apple of my eye, the rainbow of our family.. and sure to be Mama's boy ???? our lil Junior ❤ Do give him all your love and blessings!! #nimmaRP #radhikapandit

A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on Apr 30, 2020 at 3:53am PDT

Yash and Radhika got married in December of 2016 and welcomed their first baby in 2018. The couple often shares adorable videos and photos of their little ones on their social media feed.

ALSO READ: KGF star Yash shares first picture of his ‘little buddy’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results