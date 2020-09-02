Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece takes a dig at Lakshmi Manchu’s comments supporting Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 leaving the entire nation in shock. The actor who passed away at the age of 34 was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. Currently, the CBI is investigating the case with Rhea Chakraborty as the prime accused. The late actor’s family had filed an FIR against the actress accusing her of abetment of suicide and fraud.

Recently, Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence and gave interviews to a few TV news channels narrating her side of the story. Following this, a lot of people on social media including Bollywood celebrities stood in her support and said that the actress should not be witch hunted as she has not proven to be guilty.

Actress Laskhmi Manchu shared her thoughts on the matter and empathized with Rhea Chakraborty and her family for the way they are being treated. The post went viral. Sushant's niece Mallika Singh took a dig at the actress for her post. Sharing a screenshot of the post, Mallika wrote, "I’m surprised that right now, some people are suddenly remembering what “pain of a family” and “standing up for a colleague” means.”

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu had shared Lakshmi’s post and written, “I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity.”

