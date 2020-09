Sanjay Leela Bhansali has just recorded another song for Gangubai Kathiawadi in the voice of Shreya Ghosal. The song was recorded earlier this week amidst tight precautionary measures.

Says a source in the know, “The recording happened under the strictest precautionary measures. Normally we find at least 25-30 people at a song recording. For this song recording there were just five peope, including director-music composer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and singer Shreya Ghoshal.”

The film’s shooting is expected to resume next month.

