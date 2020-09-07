Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli to stream on Zee Plex from October 2

Zee Studios recently released the teaser of Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra’s Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Pandey, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The lead actors have released multiple looks. It was rumoured that the film will release on a digital platform. Now, it's been confirmed that the film will begin streaming on Zee Plex from October 2, 2020.
Apan bhi ready hai aur apni काली-पीली bhi. Toh public, abhi tum bhi ho jao ready, aa rahi hai mad ride #KhaaliPeeli, 2nd October ko sirf @zeeplexofficial par!
Mad ride ki sawari karni hai, toh ready rehneka 2nd October ko! Aareli hai #KhaaliPeeli, exclusively on @zeeplexofficial
The quintessential entertainer is directed by Maqbool Khan whereas it's produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.
