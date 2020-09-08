Ankita Lokhande was spotted buying plants as one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s dreams was to plant a thousand trees

Ankita Lokhande has been standing with Sushant Singh Rajput’s family post his demise to ensure her full support. With the investigation being done by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, and the Narcotics Control Bureau, Sushant Singh Rajput death case has been taking multiple turns. Along with praying and hoping to get justice soon, Ankita Lokhande plans to fulfill as many dreams of Sushant as possible.

She was recently spotted buying plants and one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 dreams was to plant a thousand trees. She was spotted speaking to the paparazzi where she requested and urged them to plant trees as that is what Sushant wanted. She said, “Sabko message do, plants lagao. Sushant ki 50 dreams mein se ek dream yeh tha ki woh 1000 plants lagaye aur yeh maine apne taraf se shuruwaat ki hai aur I hope sab plants lagaye”.

As of now, Rhea Chakraborty has been taken under custody by Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs probe.

