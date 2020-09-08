Ankita Lokhande was spotted buying plants as one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s dreams was to plant a thousand trees

Ankita Lokhande has been standing with Sushant Singh Rajput’s family post his demise to ensure her full support. With the investigation being done by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, and the Narcotics Control Bureau, Sushant Singh Rajput death case has been taking multiple turns. Along with praying and hoping to get justice soon, Ankita Lokhande plans to fulfill as many dreams of Sushant as possible.
As of now, Rhea Chakraborty has been taken under custody by Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs probe.
