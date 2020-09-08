“Rukk jaana nahin tu kahin haarke,” writes Maanayata Dutt sharing Sanjay Dutt’s picture

Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. As per reports, he is currently on stage 3. The actor has completed the first round of chemotherapy and the second round will begin this week.

On Tuesday, Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata took to her social media handle and shared a picture of Sanju along with a positive note. “Rukk jaana nahin tu kahin haarke….kaanto pe chalke milenge saaye Bahar ke !! We have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of our lives!! Never quit!! #inspiration #courage #strength #love #grace #positivity #dutts #challenging Yet #beautifullife #thankyougod,”the post read.

Earlier in August, in an official statement Maanayata had revealed that Sanjay Dutt will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. "Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital."

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has stepped out to wrap his film Shamshera directed by Karan Malhotra. Sanjay was supposed to shoot just two days for the film, given it was a simple patchwork schedule.

