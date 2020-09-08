Kajol Devgn’s ‘get me outta here’ laugh is relatable to every socially awkward person

Kajol Devgn’s social media game, is undoubtedly, on point. The actress is known to share some of the realest and the most relatable posts. From being an avid book reader to being a boomer still learning her way around social media, Kajol has been putting her humour to its apt use.

She recently posted a throwback picture where she’s seen laughing and her caption is surely going to leave you in splits. Making it one of the most relatable pictures, Kajol wrote, “The 'get me outta here' laughter????”. Take a look at it.

Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, reuniting with her husband Ajay Devgn on-screen and also with Saif Ali Khan.

