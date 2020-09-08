Karam Rajpal tests positive for COVID-19

The television actors were eagerly waiting for the shoots to resume after being home for over three months during the lockdown in the wake of the pandemic. While the makers have been maintaining as many precautions as they can, according to the guidelines provided by the government, there is still quite a rise in the number of active cases.

Actor Karam Rajpal is currently being seen on Gudiya Hamari Sab Pe Bhaari as the male protagonist. He has been in the industry for quite a few years and soon after resuming shoot, the actor took the test for Coronavirus and has unfortunately tested positive on Friday. As per the reports, the actor is under home quarantine as he recovers. the sets have been sanitized and fumigated as per the requirement and the team had sent along their best wishes to the actor.

Karam Rajpal has previously acted in shows like Parichay, Mere Angne Mein, Muskaan, and Manmohini. Get well soon, Karam Rajpal!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results