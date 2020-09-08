Sanya Malhotra has been binge watching These shows during the lockdown

The pandemic has truly affected one and all by bringing us all on a standstill but the positive part is that everyone got time to hone their skills themselves in whatever way they can. Making mist of the time, shows and movies have been a companion of all during these times. And, Sanya Malhotra also used her time effectively as she binge-watched on these shows during the lockdown- for entertainment as well as, understanding the nuances of her art.

The actress binged on the crime thriller Paatal Lok, followed by Aarya and then Tumbbad and the last one being, Shakuntala Devi biopic where she essayed the character of Anupama Banerji and isn't it fun to see yourself on screen? The actress also binged on Big Little Lies, Killing Eve, In the Mood for Love, Jojo rabbit, the romance drama Portrait of a lady on Fire and last one being Little Women.

Sanya has been watching different genres and also adapting to various things which also enable Dangal actress to keep on learning something new, every single day. Being an eager learner, the actress isn't leaving a chance to learn something new even while she is watching. The actress is also spending her time and learning from different types of cinema.

Sanya Malhotra was last seen in the Shakuntala Devi biopic where she essayed the role of Anupama Banerji and is gearing up for Anurag Basu's LUDO and Guneet Monga's Pagglait.

