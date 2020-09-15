On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Chitrangda Singh pens and recites a heartfelt poem

Actor, producer, and writer Chitrangda Singh who recently underwent knee surgery has been up to various activities to keep her busy and positive through this tough time of the pandemic. She loves playing golf and horse riding, baking and has also written a short film during the lockdown.

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, a day that is celebrated to mark the celebration of Hindi being our national language, Chitrangada shared a poem penned down by her. The poem named 'Pyaar Kya Hai' is a heart-touching poem on love. She shared the poem written and featured by her in her latest Instagram post.

Her caption read, "कुछ लिखा था मैंने ..कुछ वक्त पहले .. #हिंदीदिवस #हिंदी_दिवस"

कुछ लिखा था मैंने ..कुछ वक्त पहले ..

