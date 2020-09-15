Chris Evans addresses NSFW photo leak incident in the best way possible 

Actor Chris Evans, popularly known to star as Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe, made headlines this past weekend. The actor took to his Instagram story to share an alleged camera roll picture and accidentally leaked the NSFW photo.

Soon, the actor was trending on Twitter worldwide for not only the photo from another meme picture that he had saved in his camera roll. “Now that I have your attention ????????‍♂ ????????‍♂…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” Chris smartly addressed the incident as he directed netizens on Monday night to focus on voting in the upcoming election.

Now that I have your attention

????????‍♂????????‍♂….

VOTE Nov 3rd!!!

— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

Many celebrities had reacted to the photo leak including his co-star Mark Ruffalo who took to Twitter to write, "@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining."

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.

— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

In a tweet, Chris' brother Scott Evans indirectly mocked his brother and wrote, "Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?"

Chris Evans has been actively urging everyone to vote in the elections. The actor even started a website called A Starting Point that gives a chance to the elected leaders from both sides to connect with the votes.

ALSO READ: Marvel stars mourn the loss of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results