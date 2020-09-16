Madonna to direct her own biopic, co-write it with Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody

The pop icon Madonna is set for her own biopic. The 62-year-old musician and humanitarian will direct her own biopic and co-write with Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody.
According to Variety, "The untitled film has landed at Universal Pictures, under the wing of filmed entertainment group chair Donna Langley and producer Amy Pascal, whose eponymous company is set up on the Universal lot. A production timeline is unknown and principal cast has yet to be announced."
Madonna has previously directed the 2008 drama Filth and Wisdom, and W.E in 2011.
