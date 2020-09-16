Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill addresses the rumours of being a part of the Salman Khan hosted show

Bigg Boss 14 is set to premiere on October 3, and with the launch being less than two weeks away, there are multiple speculations regarding the upcoming season. While the previous season was a massive hit and the contestants are still in the news months after the show has ended, there were rumours about a few of the previous season’s contestants being a part of the show as special guests. Needless to say, Shehnaaz Gill was one of those rumoured contestants since she was a hoot on the show.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the fans are eager to see what this season holds in store for them and the anticipation levels have only been increasing every single day. As per the new reports, the contestants will be quarantined in a hotel in Goregaon from September 20 till October 1 before they begin shooting. However, when Shehnaaz Gill was asked if she was going to be a part of the season, she clearly declined. Shehnaaz said that she has not received any invitation from the makers of the show. Even though she is excited to see how the contestants fare this season since theirs has set up a benchmark, she said she would not be a part of this season even if it’s for guest appearance.

Shehnaaz Gill has recently been in the news for her jaw-dropping physical transformation.

