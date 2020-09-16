Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill addresses the rumours of being a part of the Salman Khan hosted show

Bigg Boss 14 is set to premiere on October 3, and with the launch being less than two weeks away, there are multiple speculations regarding the upcoming season. While the previous season was a massive hit and the contestants are still in the news months after the show has ended, there were rumours about a few of the previous season’s contestants being a part of the show as special guests. Needless to say, Shehnaaz Gill was one of those rumoured contestants since she was a hoot on the show.
Shehnaaz Gill has recently been in the news for her jaw-dropping physical transformation.
