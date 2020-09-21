Vardhan Puri to star in The Last Show alongside Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik

Amrish Puri’s grandson, Vardhan Puri, who made his Bollywood debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui, announced his second film The Last Show where he will star alongside Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik. The film is being directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and written by Rumi Jaffery, and has a talented cast with legendary actors.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Vardhan comments on social media, "Elated to be working with an extremely esteemed cast including Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Pallavi Joshi, Vrinda Kher, Godaan Kumar. Blessed with this opportunity. I cannot wait to share this brilliant story with you all. Thank you so much, Universe."

Presenting to you the first table read of my next film ‘The Last Show’ directed by the one and only @vivekagnihotri and written by the great #RumiJaffery. Elated to be working with an extremely esteemed cast including @anupampkher @satishkaushik2178 #pallavijoshi @vrindakher @godaankumar07 Thank you @ashokepandit1 for your faith. Thank you @castingchhabra for casting me. Blessed with this opportunity ???????? I cannot wait to share this brilliant story with you all. Thank you so much, Universe♾ #thelastshow

The film will be jointly produced by Anupam Kher, Rumi Jafry, Satish Kaushik, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

