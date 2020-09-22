“I chose not to comment till now because I don’t believe in social media fights and media trials,” – Huma Qureshi on sexual misconduct allegation against Anurag Kashyap

Actor Huma Qureshi who has worked with Anurag Kashyap in the film Gangs of Wasseypur was dragged into the accusation of sexual misconduct made against Kashyap by Payal Ghosh. Huma has expressed her anger at being dragged into the matter. Payal Ghosh claimed that Kashyap said that actresses like Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill, and Huma Qureshi were just a call away for his activities
On Tuesday, Huma took to her social media handle to share her official statement. "Anurag and I last worked together in 2012-13 and he is a dear friend and an extremely talented director. In my personal experience and to my knowledge he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else. However, anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities , the police and the judiciary,” she wrote.
On the other hand, Richa Chadha has sent a legal notice to Payal Ghosh for dragging her nme into the matter.
