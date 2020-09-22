“I chose not to comment till now because I don’t believe in social media fights and media trials,” – Huma Qureshi on sexual misconduct allegation against Anurag Kashyap

Actor Huma Qureshi who has worked with Anurag Kashyap in the film Gangs of Wasseypur was dragged into the accusation of sexual misconduct made against Kashyap by Payal Ghosh. Huma has expressed her anger at being dragged into the matter. Payal Ghosh claimed that Kashyap said that actresses like Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill, and Huma Qureshi were just a call away for his activities

On Tuesday, Huma took to her social media handle to share her official statement. "Anurag and I last worked together in 2012-13 and he is a dear friend and an extremely talented director. In my personal experience and to my knowledge he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else. However, anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities , the police and the judiciary,” she wrote.

“I chose not to comment till now because I don’t believe in social media fights and media trials. I feel really angry at being dragged into this mess. I feel angry not just for myself but also every woman whose years of hard work and struggle gets reduced to such baseless conjecture and allegations in their workplace. Please let’s refrain from this narrative. It is the joint responsibility of women and men both to carefully protect the sanctity of #MeToo. This is my final response. Please do not approach me to make any more statements on this matter," she added.

On the other hand, Richa Chadha has sent a legal notice to Payal Ghosh for dragging her nme into the matter.

