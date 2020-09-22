“I have a database of 7,03,246 people whom I have helped,” Sonu Sood responds to trolls who call him a fraud

Right from the beginning of the nationwide lockdown, actor Sonu Sood has been helping people in need. He has helped thousands of migrant labourers reach their hometown during the lockdown. However, the actor has recently been targeted and questioned about his work.

In an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt, Sood responded to the trolling he has been facing. "You may be doing it because it is your profession; you are being paid for it. It doesn’t affect me and I will continue doing what I do," he said.

Some also called him a fraud on social media. Responding to that, he said, "For those who claim that I am not doing anything, my reply is that I have a database of 7,03,246 people whom I have helped and whose addresses, phone numbers, Aadhar card numbers I have. All the students whom I have helped to come from abroad, I have all their details. I don’t want to clarify but I have the data. Instead of trolling me, go out and help someone.”

In the past few months, a section of people on the internet have questioned Sonu's intention. Some also alleged that he is doing philanthropic work to enter politics. However, the actor denied it and said that he has no plans to join politics at the moment. However, he said that if he ever enters politics he will give it his 100 percent and make sure that no one has any problem.

