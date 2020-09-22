Renuka Shahane feels that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case was left behind when Kangana Ranaut started talking about unrelated things

Actress Renuka Shahane feels that all that is currently happening is no longer related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Talking to a news portal, she said that the case was left behind when Kangana Ranaut started talking about the incompetence of the Mumbai Police, comparing the city to PoK and targeting the Maharashtra Government.

Renuka Shahane feels that the first deflection of the case happened when the whole blame was put on nepotism in the industry. The senior actor also reacted to Kangana's ‘soft porn actor’ comment for Urmila Matondkar. Shahane said that she does not expect sensitivity from Ranaut and that her comment for Matondkar crosses the line of decency.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The case is currently being investigated by the CBI after a probe by the Mumbai Police. The Enforcement Directorate is looking into the money laundering angle, while the Narcotics Control Bureau is looking into the drug angle that emerged during the investigation of the death.

