Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to complete 3000 episodes, fans want to see Disha Vakani back as Daya

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running television shows that recently completed 12 years. Being one of the finest sitcoms of Indian Television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has one of the biggest casts as well. The show’s producer, Asit Kumar Modi took to his Twitter to inform his fans that they will be completing 3000 episodes on September 24 and the fans couldn’t help but ask for Daya Ben’s character to return.

Disha Vakani, who portrayed the role until 2017 before she went on maternity leave, had been lauded for her voice modulation and acting by the audience. The fans of the show couldn’t help but ask for the makers to bring her character back as there seems to be some issue in her return. Asit Kumar Modi tweeted, “Dear and respected All our lovely family of viewers, We are completing 3000 episode on 24th sept 2020”. Take a look at his tweet.

????????Dear and respected All our lovely family of viewers, We are completing 3000 episode on 24th sept 2020????????

— Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) September 21, 2020

How eager are you to see Disha Vakani back as Daya Ben? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak opens up about his surgery

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results