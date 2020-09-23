This BTS video of Salman Khan shooting for the promo of Bigg Boss 14 will get you even more excited!

Salman Khan is a hoot while hosting Bigg Boss and his fans couldn’t be more excited for the upcoming season. Airing its pilot episode on October 3, Bigg Boss 14 has kept its viewers’ anticipation levels high with the best promos so far. They have brought the contestants of the previous seasons including Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan to shoot for special promos.

Posting a picture of the behind-the-scenes of Salman Khan shooting for the latest promo, Colors TV has surely made the fans’ day better! Salman Khan is seen in his natural element where he works his way around the script flawlessly. The video will surely raise your anticipation levels for the upcoming season as it inches closer. Take a look at the video that they posted.

View this post on Instagram

Here's a sneak peek of the asli #BehindTheScenes with the one and only @beingsalmankhan! #BiggBoss Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect. #AbScenePaltega #BB14 @plaympl

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Sep 21, 2020 at 8:30am PDT

The contestants’ list is being kept under wraps to keep the curiosity high, but there have been a few names that were said to be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla looks like the epitome of cool in his all-black ensemble for the new promo of Bigg Boss 14

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results