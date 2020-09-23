Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares a picture of him prepping for Kedarnath

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti continues to remember him via throwback posts and moments shared with her brother. She recently took to Instagram to share a collage of pictures of the late actor who was prepping for Kedarnath in which he played the role of a pithoo.
Shweta captioned the post, "Whatever he (Bhai) did, he gave his 100%. Now the justice and the revolution too will be 100%. Faith #JusticeforSushantSingRajput."
View this post on Instagram
Whatever he (Bhai) did, he gave his 100%. Now the justice and the revolution too will be 100%. Faith ???? #JusticeforSushantSingRajput
A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Sep 22, 2020 at 10:29am PDT
One of the picture was of him working out in the gym and the other one was him lifting a woman on his back – a scene from the Kedarnath.
