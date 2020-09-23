Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares a picture of him prepping for Kedarnath

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti continues to remember him via throwback posts and moments shared with her brother. She recently took to Instagram to share a collage of pictures of the late actor who was prepping for Kedarnath in which he played the role of a pithoo.

Shweta captioned the post, "Whatever he (Bhai) did, he gave his 100%. Now the justice and the revolution too will be 100%. Faith #JusticeforSushantSingRajput."

One of the picture was of him working out in the gym and the other one was him lifting a woman on his back – a scene from the Kedarnath.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 after he was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. The actor’s death is being investigated by CBI. Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are probing money laundering and drugs angle.

