Asha Negi gives a befitting reply to a troll asking her to get married

Asha Negi has time and again spoken her mind and made bold and brave statements. Even when she gets trolled for her birthday throwback photos on Instagram, the actor gives a befitting reply to the comment. She is also one of the many actors to have witnessed trolling on social media, however, she took the matter positively to her stride.

Asha Negi recently posted a throwback picture on Instagram from her 30th birthday. Amongst the many responses, Asha Negi replied to a user who made a remark that she should get married soon. To this Asha replied in her usually funny and dignified style. She wrote: “When it’s a case of cyber bullying but the case is too on point!! Dost humour ke 100 points magar is soch ka kya karein” Her followers on Instagram cheered her for her graceful message. She tackled the troll quite smartly and it left many of her followers in splits.

When it’s a case of cyber bullying but the humour is too on point!!???????????????? Dost humour ke 100 points magar is soch ka kya karein????????‍♀️????????‍♀️

Most public figures including Asha Negi often find themselves at the receiving end of trolls on social media. This time Asha Negi chose to give it back but with kindness and class. On the work front, the actress has been receiving praises for Abhay 2.

