Ishaan Khatter reveals that he pulled off stunts and chase sequences on his own in Khaali Peeli

Ishaan Khatter’s acting chops and dancing skills have been the talk of the town ever since his first film. Every film starring the young actor is a testament to his talent and cements him as a risk-taker. And with Khaali Peeli, he has added a new feather to his hat.
The trailer of the film abounds in octane action sequences and edgy stunts and chase scenes. And Ishaan has now revealed that he has single-handedly pulled off of those shots and sequences without the help of a body double. Fans and netizens cannot seem to take their eyes off Ishaan as he smoothly shifts between the packed punches and adrenaline pumping car chase scenes.
View this post on Instagram
Feels ????????I thought about how I could share the vibe on the sets of this one. I can’t. So here’s just a feeler ???????????? P.S: That’s me in the car in video 3 and our DOP is mortified of losing his camera to this dynamic shot. Did 99.2% of my car stunts myself ???? #khaalipeeli #behindthescenes @ananyapanday @macriaan @adilafsarz @jaideepahlawat @parvez.shaikhh @zuhair30 @sahilnayar07 @aliabbaszafar @ihimanshumehra @satishkaushik2178 @pat_patrick001 @aishwaryan93
A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on Sep 27, 2020 at 9:41pm PDT
Khaali Peeli will release at drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru, along with its digital release. The viewers are all geared up to watch the sizzling chemistry of Ishaan and Ananya in their first project together. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios.
Also Read: Ishaan Khatter shares video of his six-month physical transformation; Shahid Kapoor calls him ‘Babbar Sher’
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply