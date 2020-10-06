Shama Sikander looks confident as she strikes a bold pose in a white jacket and shorts

Actress Shama Sikander has grabbed eyeballs with her latest Instagram post. She shared a picture of herself posing in a white jacket and shorts.

In the pictures, shared by Shama, she is seen super confident as she strikes a bold pose. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Beauty is when you have found the confidence to live in your most authentic, real and honest form…."

Beauty is when you have found the confidence to live in your most authentic, real and honest form….

Shama Sikander set foot in the entertainment industry back in 2004. She made her acting debut with the TV show Ye Meri Life Hai. She went on to star in shows such as CID, Man Mein Hai Visshwas and Baal Veer. She has also acted in the web series Maaya and Ab Dil Ki Sunn.

