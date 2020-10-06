Shama Sikander looks confident as she strikes a bold pose in a white jacket and shorts

Actress Shama Sikander has grabbed eyeballs with her latest Instagram post. She shared a picture of herself posing in a white jacket and shorts.
In the pictures, shared by Shama, she is seen super confident as she strikes a bold pose. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Beauty is when you have found the confidence to live in your most authentic, real and honest form…."
Beauty is when you have found the confidence to live in your most authentic, real and honest form….
