Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan takes an indirect dig at fake TRP case; says you can’t do anything just for TRP

Salman Khan hosted the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode for Bigg Boss 14 recently. During the episode, the host expressed his opinion on the way the contestants have been playing the game in the first week and took an indirect dig at the ongoing fake TRP case.

During the weekend episode, while talking to the contestants, Salman Khan said that one should not do anything just for the sake of TRP and should play the right game. "Bigg Boss ke andar ya kisi bhi show ke andar, you have to play the right game. Yeh nahi ki TRP ke liye kuch bhi khelo. Bahut achcha ja rahe ho tum log. From Day-1, I have never seen the response you are getting. To make it bigger and better, be honest and real. Not by ki yaar yeh bakwas kar raha hai, jhoot bol raha hai, chilla raha hai. Point yeh nahi hai. Woh aapke channel ko bandh kar denge (You have to play the right game in Bigg Boss or any other show. You can’t do anything for TRP. From Day-1, I have never seen the response you are getting. Be honest and real to strike it big and make it better. One should not speak nonsense, lie and shout. This is not the point. They will shut your channel).”

“Jo mujhe kehna tha, indirectly maine keh diya (What I wanted to say, I have said indirectly),” he added.

A few days back a video of Republic TV's journalist Arnab Goswami questioning Salman Khan's silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's case and the drug allegations on Bollywood celebrities had gone viral. Recently, the Mumbai Police registered a fake TRP case against a few channels including Republic TV. It has claimed to have busted a TRP manipulation racket, after TV viewership measurement agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint.

