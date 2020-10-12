Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal evicted? Viewers express displeasure at seniors deciding on eviction

There are strong rumours doing the rounds that contestant Sara Gurpal is the first to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. It is said that Gurpal was chosen for eviction by the three seniors in the house- Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sihdarth Shukla.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, all three seniors named Sara as the “is mein wo baat nahi hai (she does not have it in her)” during a game. Sara had recently made headlines when her alleged ex-husband expressed his wish to meet her at the Bigg Boss house as a guest and said that her real name is Rachna Devi.

However, fans of Sara Gurpal are not happy with the news and took to Twitter to express their displeasure at this. They also objected to seniors having the power to decide on eviction.

“#SaraGurpal is evicted from #BiggBoss14 like seriously ,what about Jaan? What is he doing in the show, just because he is fan of #SiddharthShukla. I’m very disappointed with #HinaKhan too," a Twitter user wrote.

Here is how Twitter reacted on hearing about the eviction:

As per sources what we hear is Sara evicted but pls if it it will be very disappointing #BigBoss14

Because she has a entertaining factor #SaraGurpal but Nishant us fake he should be evicted#BigBoss2020

— Kunalverma (@Kunalve07238734) October 12, 2020

As per some news, #SaraGurpal has been eliminated by the seniors.

This is not fair,

Let audience decide, audience ka koi respect nai @BiggBoss ?#JaanKumarSanu deserves to go. we believe he is innocent nd good human being but he is not BB material.#BiggBoss14#BB14#BiggBoss

— Navjot Kaur (@NavjotK21131912) October 12, 2020

Just due to Self respect in our industry She denied to do vulgar scenes so U Evicted this innocent girl #SaraGurpal woww @ColorsTV @BiggBoss Agar queen #RubinaDilaik Inh shit seniors ki watt na laga rahi hoti to I never watch this season #BigBoss14 @TheKhbri_

— Harman99 (@Harman997) October 12, 2020

#JaanKumarSanu should have been evicted. #SaraGurpal was better than Him anyday. #BiggBoss2020 #Biggboss14 #BB14

— Amyspeaks (@Amythoughts2) October 12, 2020

#BringBackSara#ISupportSaraGurpal#SaraGurpal#BiggBoss2020 audiences k baat bhi sunliya karo… ager seniors k marzi chalega to abhi se niki ko winner kardo or show khatam @BeingSalmanKhan#Colours #voot

— SaraFC (@Saraa_FC1) October 12, 2020

