Hina Khan confesses to being daddy’s little girl

When you think of Hina Khan, you're immediately reminded of the bold, strong headed and fierce actress who skillfully did the tasks be it in Khatron Ke Khiladi or won hearts by her stellar performance in the toughest of tasks in Bigg Boss Season 11.

Despite winning accolades across globe, Hina is known to be a private and a very homely person & social media feed full of photos of family holidays & sweet moments is a testimony to that. In an unseen footage of the actress with fellow senior contestant Sidharth Shukla, Hina confesses to be a pampered child who often gets things on her platter and is spoilt for choices by her parents.

Hina is seen sharing an anecdote of how her father dotes on her in this candid chat with Sidharth. Recalling Hina mentions that every time she goes to sleep and later gets up for a break, her father would check in on her and neatly fold back the quilt to keep it ready for her to use again.

