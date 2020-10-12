Sumona Chakravarti of The Kapil Sharma Show bids adieu to her pet dog Rooney after 12.5 years

Actress Sumona Chakravarti who is popular for her performance as Bhoori in The Kapil Sharma Show lost her pet dog Rooney recently. After his demise, Sumona got a frame with Rooney's face and a metallic replica of his paws.

The actress also lit a diya in front of Rooney's frame and kept a vase of rose in his memory. Sumona also shared old pictures of her and Rooney reliving their happy times together. “12.5 years… You have taken away a chunk of my heart with u Rooney leaving me empty, hollow & numb. My first baby. I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU. Rest In Peace my Boy,” she shared along with the pictures.

12.5 years… You have taken away a chunk of my heart with u Rooney, leaving me empty, hollow & numb???????????? My first baby. I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU. Rest In Peace my Boy ????????

Soon after Sumona shared the post, condolences poured in from her fans and colleagues. Tanaaz Irani tried to cheer Sumona by telling her that she has a similar looking pet and invited her to come visit him anytime. “Rip Rooney. If it makes you feel better. My St Bernard Eminem looks exactly like him. You can come and visit anytime dear. Lots of love to you,” she commented.

Responding to Irani, Sumona wrote, “You will surely see me then”.

