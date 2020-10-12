Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan asks Salman Khan about his marriage; this is how he responded

Salman Khan who is currently hosting the reality show Bigg Boss spoke about his marriage on the show. For several years, the topic of Salman Khan's marriage has grabbed eyeballs. On the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the season, Salman was pulling Sidharth Shukla's leg saying that Shukla is going to get married soon. The actor goes on to say that the date and time of the wedding has been fixed. The contestants in the house are shocked after listening to this. Hina Khan, who is one of the seniors in the house enquires about the girl.

Responding to Hina, Salman said that Sidharth is going to get married on the show Balika Vadhu. "I was excited to get new clothes made, there would be lots of dance," Hina replies expressing her disappointment.

Salman says, "Why don't you get married?" To this Hina quipped, "Not now. First you get married," while referring to Salman.

Adding to the conversation, Salman said, "I am already married. The time and age for my marriage has come and gone." To this Hina added, "No, that is not right." Salman further said, "I don't want to get married." Further, addressing Sidharth, Salman said, "When I talk about someone's marriage, it comes down to my wedding."

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 will have its first elimination this week. There is a strong rumour that Sara Gurpal will be the first contestant to exit the house. During the weekend, Nikki Tamboli was selected as the first confirmed contestant and will enjoy powers similar to the seniors of the house.

