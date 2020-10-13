“Time to clamp down,” says R Madhavan after police detain teenager who issued rape threats to MS Dhoni’s daughter

Actor R Madhavan has lauded the detainment of a teenager who gave rape threats to Indian cricketer MS Dhoni's 5-year-old daughter on social media. The 16-year-old boy from Gujarat made a rape threat on Dhoni's wife Sakshi's comment section on Instagram after Chennai Super Kings(CSK) lost a match last week.

"Teenager Detained For Issuing Threats Against MS Dhoni's Daughter: Police Great job. Time to clamp down and put the fear of law and god on these faceless monsters who think they can do and say what they want on the internet. Even if they are teens," Madhavan tweeted.

A week ago, Dhoni's team Chennai Super Kings(CSK) faced defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL matches. The threat made on Instagram under a post on Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram feed created an outrage on social media.

