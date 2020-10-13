Riteish Deshmukh supports Rhea Chakraborty; says ‘nothing is more powerful than truth’

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has come out in support of actress Rhea Chakraborty who recently got bail after spending a month in jail. On Monday, Chakraborty submitted a complaint against her neighbour for making "false claims" against her.

A neighbour had allegedly claimed of seeing Rhea Chakraborty meeting Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13, a day before the latter’s death. Reacting to a news article which claimed that the actress will seek action against those who made false claims against her, Riteish wrote, "More power to you @Tweet2Rhea – Nothing is more powerful than TRUTH."

More power to you @Tweet2Rhea – Nothing is more powerful than TRUTH. pic.twitter.com/rj8nqYY06E

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 12, 2020

Rhea submitted a written complaint to the CBI to initiate action against her neighbour for misleading investigators. In her letter, she termed the statements by her neighbour as false and bogus and demanded appropriate action against her under various sections of the IPC.

When the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned the neighbour, she allegedly couldn't substantiate her claim. The agency has reportedly warned the neighbour against spreading false claims.

