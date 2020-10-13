Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon share sweetest birthday wishes for their mother Geeta

Actor Kriti Sanon recently took to her social media to wish her mother Geeta on her birthday. The actress shared a series of moments shared with her mother and penned a beautiful note.

Kriti Sanon wrote, “May you always enjoy every moment of your life with this amazing smile of yours. You are the HAPPINESS of our house, the life, the blessings, the values, the pillar of strength as well as the baby of the house!! Happiest Birthday Mumma! I Love you alottt Geetuuu! @geeta_sanon.”

Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon, who is a singer, penned a heartfelt poem for their mother. In a lengthy caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday Mumzoo ♥ @geeta_sanon. You’re the most amazing, beautiful, happening woman I know!! The cutest!! The most adorable!! GEETU. And then I wonder how you also have this extremely strong feminist side to you where you keep inspiring me and kriti to be independent and fearless. I want you to be the happiest ‘kid’ in our house every day. Going to keep this child in you alive forever!! Our bond is not a normal mom-daughter one. It’s got a little bit of best friendship , a little bit of when you become the ‘teacher’ , a little bit of when we have our long late night life talks and a little bit of our khatti-meethi ladaayiyaan. To many more chilling scenes like this…Kishore Kumar , Mohammad Rafi aur hum♥ PS : I know nobody can love me like you do ???? And everyday I’m just trying to learn to love a little more like you do.”

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will next star in Mimi, helmed by Laxman Utekar.

