Jacqueline Fernandez poses with her team as she resumes work

Jacqueline Fernandez is always oozing positivity and seen in her chirpy and bubbly self, especially when she is at work. Adapting to the new normal, she has resumed work in full swing. The actress took to her social media recently, and shared a video of hers with her team as she gets back on sets. In the video, Jacqueline is seen bubbling with joy and excitement while getting ready for the shoot.

Few days back, the actress' shoot was stalled abruptly, as some of the crew member of the shoot were tested Covid-19 positive. Following all necessary precautions and keeping the safety of everyone in mind, Jacqueline has finally resumed shooting for brands and commercials. The actress recently shot for a podcast with Amanda Cerny, that will be released soon. Owing to her humanitarian aspect, she has also partnered with Action Against Hunger Foundation on the fight against malnutrition.

View this post on Instagram

I forgot shoot life was this fun! Grateful to be back ???? @shaanmu @marcepedrozo @chandiniw @styledbystaceycardoz @shresh_mua @sahildasofficial @mahantitarunindia2017

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Oct 12, 2020 at 11:23am PDT

Jacqueline will next be seen with Salman Khan in Kick 2. She will also star in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt replaces Jacqueline Fernandez as TRESemme India brand ambassador?

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results