Kajal Aggarwal’s fiancé Gautam Kitchlu gives a glimpse into their pre-wedding celebration; actress calls him her ‘super aesthetic feyonce’

A few days back Kajal Aggarwal announced that she will be getting married to her fiancé Gautam Kitchlu by this month's end. Now, Kitchlu gave a glimpse of their pre-wedding celebration on Tuesday.

The pictures from the pre-wedding celebrations have started doing the rounds on the internet. Gautam shared a picture in which we can see a black and white picture of the couple with golden balloons in the background.

Commenting on the post, Kajal wrote, "Even this post reflects an element of design @kitchlug #mysuperaestheticfeyonce (sic)."

On October 6, Kajal Aggarwal took to social media to confirm their wedding. "I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

On the work front, Kajal is waiting to resume shooting for her upcoming film Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan. Her Telugu film Mosagallu with Vishnu Manchu will hit the screens soon.

