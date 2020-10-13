Kajal Aggarwal’s fiancé Gautam Kitchlu gives a glimpse into their pre-wedding celebration; actress calls him her ‘super aesthetic feyonce’

A few days back Kajal Aggarwal announced that she will be getting married to her fiancé Gautam Kitchlu by this month's end. Now, Kitchlu gave a glimpse of their pre-wedding celebration on Tuesday.
The pictures from the pre-wedding celebrations have started doing the rounds on the internet. Gautam shared a picture in which we can see a black and white picture of the couple with golden balloons in the background.
Commenting on the post, Kajal wrote, "Even this post reflects an element of design @kitchlug #mysuperaestheticfeyonce (sic)."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug) on Oct 12, 2020 at 8:52am PDT
On the work front, Kajal is waiting to resume shooting for her upcoming film Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan. Her Telugu film Mosagallu with Vishnu Manchu will hit the screens soon.
ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal urges people to support local businesses after the coronavirus pandemic abates
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply