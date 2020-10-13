This was Jasmin Bhasin’s biggest fear before she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house

It is no secret that while Bigg Boss is a great platform for contestants, it is also a place that teaches them many things. Among these are household chores, which the actors normally aren't used to doing. Well, it is exactly what scared Jasmin Bhasin the most!

“I am a very lazy and laid-back person. I like taking it easy most of the time. I am very scared of the work that I will have to do in Bigg Boss. I know how to wash utensils, make the bed and like cut vegetables, but I cannot do anything beyond that, especially clean bathrooms! I hope I don’t have to do that!” she says.

And is there anything else which is a complete no-no for the actor? “Sharing my bed with anyone!” she said! “I hope I am not made to share my bed with anyone. I can sleep on the sofa if I have to, but I just hope that I am not made to share my bed with anyone!”

The actor also made sure to take only the best when it came to outfits in the show. “We will be locked up in the house for a long time and I really want to take this time to show the audience my fashion sense and style. I have chosen a lot of interesting outfits for the house and I hope the audience will like my style,” she says.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin has an emotional outbreak on the show, speaks to Sidharth Shukla about it

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results