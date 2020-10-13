Video: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz’s plush sea-facing flat is going to leave you stupefied

Asim Riaz happens to be one of the most popular contestants from Bigg Boss 13. The model had won people’s hearts in no time after making an entry in the Bigg Boss 13 house and soon enough, he started making news with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. After leaving the Bigg Boss house as the first runner up, Asim Riaz starred in a few music videos and is also rumoured to be a part of Fast and Furious 9: The Fast Saga.

Asim Riaz had recently purchased his dream car which happened to be a BMW, and now, he has purchased a plush sea-facing flat which made his father proud. Taking to his twitter, his father Riaz wrote, “A father can not stop his feelings & excitement when his children do well with their hardwork & passion & earn respect from fellow human beings so today I feel delighted after watching the video which shows charming sea in front of the new home of Asim Riaz which u deserve.”

Take a look at this video of Asim Riaz’s newly bought home.

Woah view from @imrealasim new house facing sea side!

Soo soothing!

Wishing you lots of love and happiness in your new home #AsimRiaz

Here’s to new beginnings and amazing memories in your new place.

Congratulations Asim pic.twitter.com/NK5U57wgnL

— Shaggy (@Shagufta_Shah48) October 11, 2020

Congratulations Asim Riaz!

Also Read: This is what Sidharth Shukla had to say when Salman Khan asked him if he met Asim Riaz outside Bigg Boss house

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results