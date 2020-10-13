Video: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz’s plush sea-facing flat is going to leave you stupefied

Asim Riaz happens to be one of the most popular contestants from Bigg Boss 13. The model had won people’s hearts in no time after making an entry in the Bigg Boss 13 house and soon enough, he started making news with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. After leaving the Bigg Boss house as the first runner up, Asim Riaz starred in a few music videos and is also rumoured to be a part of Fast and Furious 9: The Fast Saga.
Take a look at this video of Asim Riaz’s newly bought home.
Woah view from @imrealasim new house facing sea side!
Soo soothing!
Wishing you lots of love and happiness in your new home #AsimRiaz
Here’s to new beginnings and amazing memories in your new place.
Congratulations Asim pic.twitter.com/NK5U57wgnL
— Shaggy (@Shagufta_Shah48) October 11, 2020
Congratulations Asim Riaz!
