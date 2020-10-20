Salman Khan explains how his thinking is different from Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 14

Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar and Somvaar Ka Vaar episodes are absolutely thrilling to watch. From cracking jokes to grilling the contestants for their past week’s deeds, Salman Khan covers major topics along with the eliminations. Keeping a strict undertone to his reprimands, Salman Khan has always been the most entertaining hosts on Indian Television.

In the Reels posted by Colors on their Instagram, Salman Khan hilariously explains how he’s different from Sidharth Shukla and the video will surely make you smile! Rubina Dilaik points out that Salman Khan scolds, to which the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor replies, “Main daant nahi raha tha aapko. Aapko samajh mein aayi baat? Jo level par aap lekar jaaogi apni awaaz, use bohot kam main lekar jaunga apni awaaz. Kyunke mera yeh manna hai ke cheekhne chillane se point prove nahi hota. Iss maamle mein meri thinking Sidharth se bohot alag hai.”

Post this comment, everybody broke out in a fit of laughter and Sidharth’s coy smile just stole the fan’ hearts.

Take a look at it.

