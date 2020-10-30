Mohsin Khan celebrates his birthday on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Mohsin Khan turned a year older on Monday (October 26). The actor celebrated his birthday on the sets of his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai along with co-actor Harsha Khandeparkar. The entire cast of the popular show was present during the celebration. Producer Rajan Shahi ensured that they had a good time and even sent bouquets for both the actors.
From the pics, it seems the cast was shooting for a Ram Leela as the kids were dressed in mythological costumes, while the rest of the cast looked stunning in ethnic attires. Birthday boy Mohsin looked handsome in a white sherwani, and birthday girl Harsha looked gorgeous in a floral print saree.
