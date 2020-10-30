Mohsin Khan celebrates his birthday on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Mohsin Khan turned a year older on Monday (October 26). The actor celebrated his birthday on the sets of his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai along with co-actor Harsha Khandeparkar. The entire cast of the popular show was present during the celebration. Producer Rajan Shahi ensured that they had a good time and even sent bouquets for both the actors.

From the pics, it seems the cast was shooting for a Ram Leela as the kids were dressed in mythological costumes, while the rest of the cast looked stunning in ethnic attires. Birthday boy Mohsin looked handsome in a white sherwani, and birthday girl Harsha looked gorgeous in a floral print saree.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in its 12th year and has been ruling the audience's heart since it's debut in 2009. The show features Mohsin as Kartik and Shivangi Joshi play the leading lady Naira. Rajan Shahi is one producer who has created history with Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus.

