Jennifer Winget posts a glimpse of her dance routine and we’re smitten!

Jennifer Winget is one of the most good-looking actresses of the television industry and manages to stay fit with multiple fitness regimes and routines. The actress had recently returned from her Goa trip and has now posted a throwback video of herself with her instructor, perfecting her moves as she misses dancing. Needless to say, Jennifer Winget’s flawless dance moves are bound to leave you in awe of her.

The actress usually prefers Pilates and Yoga to maintain her physique and we’re all aware of how dance helps to keep one fit as well. She posted the video with the caption, “So a while ago, (seemingly now, almost another lifetime) I came very close to believing (and I did!!) that I really could dance after all. Thanks to @mohitantony who got my other left foot to move and groove to the beat without even ever having to twist it. Come back now, so I can make my dance comeback too????#wannadanceagain”.

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

So a while ago, (seemingly now, almost another lifetime) I came very close to believing (and I did!!) that I really could dance after all. Thanks to @mohitantony who got my other left foot to move and groove to the beat without even ever having to twist it. Come back now, so I can make my dance comeback too????#wannadanceagain

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Oct 27, 2020 at 1:17am PDT

On the work front, Jennifer Winget was last seen in Beyhadh 2 with Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdry.

