“As an actor, it never bothered me whether my work is reaching audiences through films, or through web shows or TV shows.” says Asha Negi

Asha Negi is considered one of the finest and versatile actors from the Indian entertainment industry. She has not just evolved as an actor over the years but has also carved a name for herself in different platforms, be it the television industry, OTT, or films. From ruling the hearts of the viewers by delivering phenomenal performances, Asha surely has set a new benchmark of her own and has achieved new heights of success!

The actor who has worked in three different mediums- TV, OTT and films and has earned huge appreciation from the audiences and critics, finally reveals her unique take on these different mediums. Gorgeous actor Asha Negi shares, “I feel there is no different medium because as an actor, the only thing you should be concerned about is acting. While I agree that the reach, the style of the work is different but as an actor it never bothered me whether my work is reaching people through films, or through web shows or TV shows. I am glad that my ardent viewers have always appreciated my hard work and has always showered tremendous amount of love.”

The actor is all set to feature in a multi starrer film- Ludo, directed by one of the prominent directors of the entertainment industry – Anurag Basu. The film narrates different journeys that meet at a common intersection. It's a rollercoaster ride that will keep concerns lovers on the edge of their seats. The film boasts of a talented starcast – Asha Negi paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Shalini Vats, and Inayat Verma.

Also Read: Asha Negi shares the first glimpse of her character from Ludo

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results