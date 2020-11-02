Did you know that Rajkummar Rao was a dramatics teacher in Gurugram before becoming an actor?

Rajkummar Rao is all set to essay the role of a PT teacher for his upcoming movie Chhalaang releasing on Amazon Prime Video which has created a buzz in the audience post the release of the trailer. The actor reveals how before his acting career took off, he was a dramatics teacher at a school in Gurugram.
The actor says, "The call center had just started coming up in Gurgaon and a lot of my friends had joined call center jobs and I was not really good with language." Thinking about a way of earning extra pocket money he further adds, "So I thought what should I do everybody making extra pocket money I was in second-year college? Then I thought let me do what I love so I just joined the school called KV public school in Gurugram sector 14 – then I did 1 play for their annual day function. I was there for 3 months then I focused on myself and learned"
