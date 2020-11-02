Neena Gupta wishes daughter Masaba on her 31st birthday with a throwback picture

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who recently made her acting debut, is celebrating her 31st birthday today. Receiving wishes from all across, her mother Neena Gupta also wished with her with throwback picture.

Neena Gupta took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of Masabad where she is clinging onto her mother’s arms. She captioned it, “Happy birthday my child.”

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday my child

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Nov 1, 2020 at 5:58pm PST

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta recently starred in a Netflix’s series Masaba Masaba. Based on real-life moments from Masaba Gupta’s life, this scripted series follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. An inspirational, joyous celebration of her life, this fun series is packed with tongue-in-cheek humour, enacted by the mother-daughter duo, Masaba and Neena Gupta themselves.

