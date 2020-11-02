Neena Gupta wishes daughter Masaba on her 31st birthday with a throwback picture

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who recently made her acting debut, is celebrating her 31st birthday today. Receiving wishes from all across, her mother Neena Gupta also wished with her with throwback picture.
Neena Gupta took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of Masabad where she is clinging onto her mother’s arms. She captioned it, “Happy birthday my child.”
