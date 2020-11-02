MONSTA X makes fiery comeback with ‘Love Killa’ from ‘Fatal Love’ album

It's November, and one of the highly anticipated albums has dropped already! Popular K-pop group MONSTA X has released their third full-length album 'Fatal Love' on November 1 along with the title track 'Love Killa'.

The music video is extremely power-packed. The members – Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. – showcase their crisps choreography, stunning visuals in this fiery video where they let it out all their feelings about being in fatal love and moving on. The lyrics reflect the sentiments, "I have no senses, no more pain / Anyway you and I love or hate / I want and hate like crazy / Imma slay, Imma chill, Imma kill."

Seo Ji Eum wrote the lyrics of 'Love Killa' and rappers I.M and Joohoney penned the rap lyrics. The 10-track album sounds pretty wild and there's something for everyone. MONSTA X has always had their own style which is unique that makes them stands out.

'Fatal Love' has been composed, written, and arranged by the members as well. Popular artists including Eric Nam, Jooyoung, and LDN Noise among others have also participated in the album.

