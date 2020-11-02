Priyanka Chopra reunites with husband Nick Jonas and her two pets after wrapping The Matrix 4 shoot in Berlin

Actress Priyanka Chopra is back home. After spending few weeks in Berlin for the shooting of her next The Matrix 4 starring Keanu Reeves, she returned to Los Angeles this past weekend.
Taking to Instagram, the actress was delighted to reunite with husband Nick Jonas and her two pets Diana and Gino. “Home is where the heart is @diariesofdiana @ginothegerman @nickjonas.”
