Priyanka Chopra reunites with husband Nick Jonas and her two pets after wrapping The Matrix 4 shoot in Berlin

Actress Priyanka Chopra is back home. After spending few weeks in Berlin for the shooting of her next The Matrix 4 starring Keanu Reeves, she returned to Los Angeles this past weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the actress was delighted to reunite with husband Nick Jonas and her two pets Diana and Gino. “Home is where the heart is @diariesofdiana @ginothegerman @nickjonas.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Nov 1, 2020 at 6:20pm PST

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will next star in The Matrix 4, Russo Brothers' Amazon Prime series Citadel, Netflix movies The White Tiger, and We Can Be Heroes. She has also signed a romance drama Text For You alongside Outlander star Sam Heughan and five-time Grammy Award winner Celine Dion.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra is excited to head home; Nick Jonas shares throwback photo with her on Halloween

