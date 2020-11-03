Bigg Boss 14: After Eijaz Khan saves Jasmin Bhasin from eviction; Pavitra Punia breaks down

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, captain Eijaz Khan is asked to save one of his co-contestants from eviction. To everyone's surprise he chooses to save Jasmin Bhasin. The promo also shows that Pavitra Punia who was growing close to Eijaz was deeply hurt by this move.

“Aukaat dikhana isey kehte hai. Mujhe pata tha game khel raha hai. Galat jagah chot maari hai isne (He has shown his true colours. I knew he was playing a game. He has hurt the wrong person.),” Pavitra tells Nikki Tamboli and breaks down. She also sends a warning sign by saying, "Ab dekh"(now see what happens).

Captaincy ke powers use karke @eijazkhan ne save kiya @jasminbhasin2806 ko aur dukhaya @pavitrapunia_ ka dil! Kya maaf kar payengi unhe Pavitra? Watch tonight 10:30 PM only on #Colors. Catch #BiggBoss before TV on@vootselect. #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 @beingsalmankhan

Meanwhile, on Monday night, Bigg Boss 14 saw a double eviction with Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kavita Kaushik exiting the house. While Nishant was voted out by the audience, Kavita was asked to leave due to less votes from the audience.

