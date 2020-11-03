Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan Shah tests positive for Covid-19?

The cases of COVID-19 are rapidly increasing in the country. Many Indian celebrities have tested positive in the past few months. In recent times, Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan Shah has confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19 too. Speaking to a daily, he said that he has not been feeling well since he was tested positive.

He joins the long list of actors who had tested positive including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Kanika Kapoor, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora among others.

However, the actor has denied and called the reports, fake. Speaking to Subhash K Jha, Vivaan Shah said, “I tested negative for Covid-19. It’s fake news.”

Vivaan Shah has been quite busy promoting Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy which stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Ram Kapoor among others.

ALSO READ: Naseeruddin Shah was in awe of Sean Connery on the sets of The Experience Of Bonding With Bond

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results