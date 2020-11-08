Ruhii Singh stuns in her latest photoshoot as she strikes a pose in a blue bikini in front of a palace

Model-actor Ruhii Singh is currently in Udaipur and has been sharing some wonderful pictures from her photoshoot in the city. Late on Saturday, Ruhii posted a few shots of herself posing in a bright blue bikini in front of a palace.

In the pictures shared by Ruhii, she is seen flaunting her curves as she poses in a bikini. She has a sheer jacket on her and has worn pink slippers. In two of the pictures, she is seen striking a pose outside a palace, while one of them seems to be from inside the palace. "Just palaces and royal tings”, she captioned the post.

Just palaces and royal tings ????????‍♀ Styled by @sayali_angachekar Mua and photo @juveria_k

A post shared by Ruhii Dilip Singh (@ruhisingh12) on Nov 7, 2020 at 8:09am PST

Ruhii Singh made her Bollywood debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's film Calendar Girls. She is currently awaiting the release of the Telugu film Mosagullu which also stars Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal.

