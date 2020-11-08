Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik returns a week after elimination; receives a cold welcome

On Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Kavita Kaushik re-entered the house. She was eliminated a week ago citing less votes from the audience. However, she has now been given a second chance where she got to prove her worth in front of a celebrity panel. The celebrity panel consisting of Kamya Punjabi, Vindu Dara Singh , Arti Singh and Surbhi Chandna unanimously approved her reentry into the house.

The panel asked her questions about a portrayal through her stay and what went wrong injust one week. Arti asked Kavita about her rude behaviour in the house specially with Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. She said that she thought Kavita would lighten up the atmosphere of the hsue. Surbhi asked Kavita about the revelations she made eabout Eijaz. Kavita said that she witnessed a completely different Eijaz in the house. She said that Eijaz was playing the victim card and said that he had provoked her on several occasions but she kept calm. However, it all came out when she couldn't take it any longer.

Kavita said that everything she said was out of emotions. She further said that all that she had said a day before her eviction was due to the humiliation that she had felt and blurted everything out in an emotional state.

After hearing Kavita, host Salman Khan said that she has to play with her brains, but without emotions she cannot apply her brain. He also said that everyone has their own way of playing and putting each other down doesn’t ever look good on national television.

When Kavita entered the house, she faced a very cold welcome. Except Rubina, nobody was surprised to see her in the house. Meanwhile, Eijaz after welcoming her told Aly Goni that he doesn't know what will happen now. Aly also told Eijaz that he had lost all respect for Kavita after their fight.

