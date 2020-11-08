Varun Dhawan congratulates US President elect Joe Biden with his look from Coolie No. 1

On November 7, Democratic candidate Joe Biden was announced as the winner of the US Presidential election. Kamala Harris who was contesting for the Vice President's post became the first woman to become the VP in US history. Several Indians have also been closely following the US election week. Now, with the results out, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Biden and Harris from Indian as well.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan had a rather interesting way to congratulate the 46th US President elect. On Sunday morning, he posted a series of pictures of him dressed in a three piece suit designed as the US Flag. He is seen happily posing in the pictures. "KUNWAR- BIDEN 2020 ???????? ???????? Hamare naye dost @joebiden congratulation #presidentno1 #kunwarsaab #coolieno1 coming soon," he captioned the post.

KUNWAR- BIDEN 2020 ???????? ???????? Hamare naye dost @joebiden congratulation #presidentno1 #kunwarsaab #coolieno1 coming soon

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the film Coolie No. 1. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and the two lead actors are currently promoting the film.

