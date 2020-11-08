“ Today I see Kamala Harris & I know different is so good,” says Masaba Gupta as she reflects on her mixed race upbringing

After the historic win of Biden-Harris in the US Presidential election, fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram handle to write a long note on ethnicity and her mixed race upbringing. Masaba is the daughter of Indian actress Neena Gupta and West Indian cricketing legend Vivian Richards.

Masaba shared two pictures on her Instagram handle- one from her childhood and the other a picture of Kamala Harris. In the caption she wrote a long note reflecting on her childhood and how she thought she was different from everyone else. “You know when i was little & started to understand more about my ethnicity…the fact that I was a mixed child..half Caribbean & half Indian,I thought I was the only one of my kind.I used to think wow,masaba there possibly can’t be more like you out there,” she wrote.

However, when she began to travel to Antigua she realised she is no different and that there are many like her. "And then my world opened up,I travelled and on a trip to Antigua I discovered so many more of my kind. It was like looking into a mirror I could never find. And I felt a little less alone in my constant fight to understand racism-it was such a big word. In my fight to understand why I was different. I mean,it’s just so much easier to be like everyone else so you mix with the crowd in Mumbai,isn’t it ?”

You know when i was little & started to understand more about my ethnicity…the fact that I was a mixed child..half Caribbean & half Indian,I thought I was the only one of my kind.I used to think wow,masaba there possibly can't be more like you out there. And then my world opened up,I travelled and on a trip to Antigua I discovered so many more of my kind. It was like looking into a mirror I could never find. And I felt a little less alone in my constant fight to understand racism-it was such a big word. In my fight to understand why I was different. I mean,it's just so much easier to be like everyone else so you mix with the crowd in Mumbai,isn't it ? But today I see @kamalaharris & I know different is so good. It's so good that if you keep your chin up & work hard enough to break out of the color,skin,race box they put you in…you might just make history. Madame Vice President,the first black woman / the first person of south Asian descent & more importantly just the first woman to be VP elect- I salute you & I plan to go back to my drawing board tonight & sketch bigger,brighter dreams for myself and the women who will come after me…mixed girls,just like us. #kamalaharris #america #election2020

She further spoke about the hope she has after seeing Kamala Harris win the election and become the first woman of colour to be elected as the Vice President of America. “But today I see @kamalaharris & I know different is so good. It’s so good that if you keep your chin up & work hard enough to break out of the color,skin,race box they put you in…you might just make history. Madame Vice President,the first black woman / the first person of south Asian descent & more importantly just the first woman to be VP elect- I salute you & I plan to go back to my drawing board tonight & sketch bigger,brighter dreams for myself and the women who will come after me…mixed girls,just like us. #kamalaharris #america #election2020 – image credit : @jonelleyoga,” she said.

