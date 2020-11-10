Shahid Kapoor tells wife Mira Kapoor that she looks too young to be a mom of two

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most popular and adored couples of Bollywood. Mira, who is very active on social media often posts pictures and videos of their kids Misha and Zain. Recently, Mira shared a post on Instagram which talks about how she keeps her kids busy during the lockdown.

In a 15-minute long video, Mora talks about ways to keep kids preoccupied during the locks when schools are closed and classes are taking place online. However, what caught everyone's attention was husband Shahid Kapoor's flattering comment in the post. "No ones taking you seriously cause you looking too young to be a mom of 2," he wrote.

Hack the lockdown madness with my picks of toys to keep the little monsters busy! Whether its independent play or a full on fam-jam, I've got you covered. Shuffle up your toy cabinet with the entire selection on my exclusive @amazondotIN page www.amazon.in/mirakapoor and click on the link in my bio. @amazondotin #amazontoys #amazontoystore #amazongreatindianfestival

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Nov 7, 2020 at 9:19pm PST

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. They welcomed their first born Misha in 2016 and their son Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jersey in Chandigarh. The film is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name.

